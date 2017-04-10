FDA approves Cytori's burn clinical trial related to BARDA contract; shares ahead 23% premarket

Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) announces that the FDA has approved an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for a pilot clinical trial to evaluate Cytori Cell Therapy in patients with thermal burn injury.

This trial, named the RELIEF trial, is a continuation of Cytori’s ongoing R&D efforts under its contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The RELIEF trial will assess safety and feasibility of intravenous delivery of Cytori Cell Therapy in patients with thermal burn injuries covering between 20% and 50% of their body surface area. The trial is approved to enroll up to 30 patients in up to 10 U.S. sites. Initiation of RELIEF is dependent upon execution of a contract option by BARDA to provide the necessary funds.