Wells Fargo board releases findings of probe into scandal

Investors have moved on from the account opening scandal at Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), but there are still some loose ends to tie up, like this morning's naturally fairly scathing report.

Senior managers at the bank failed to pay attention to warnings of spreading sales abuses for over a decade, says the 110-page effort, instead treating thousand of whistleblowers as rogues.

Harshest criticism is mounted against now-former consumer banking head Carrie Tolstedt, and the board takes note of another $75M in pay clawed back from her and former CEO John Stumpf.

Full report is here