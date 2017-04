Analyst coverage pours in on Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) a few weeks after its IPO debut.

Bullish ratings are in from Canaccord (Buy, C$27), Goldman Sachs (Buy, C$27), Barclays (Overweight, C$25) and BMO Capital (Outperform, C$28).

A slightly more conservative position is on the books at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Neutral, C$24) and Nomura (Neutral, C$24).

No firm has stepped in with a Sell rating or equivalent.

Shares of Canada Goose have ranged from $20.32 to $23.98 in Toronto since the IPO.