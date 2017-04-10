Goldman: 21 stocks seen lifting margins

via Bloomberg

David Kostin and team see Q2 results as mostly beating forecasts, in part thanks to rebounding energy-sector earnings. Margin compression is a key risk however, and negative full-year revisions may lie ahead.

They come up with a list of stocks expected to boost margins by 50 basis points or more and increase sales more than 4% in both 2017 and 2018. Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV), Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), Masco (NYSE:MAS), Equifax (NYSE:EFX), Allegion (NYSE:ALLE), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), Vulcan (NYSE:VMC), Martin Marietta (NYSE:MLM), Mosaic (NYSE:MOS).