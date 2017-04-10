New CFO for Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) appointed Mr. Zhenyu (Vincent) Jiang as CFO of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Vincent Jiang to our senior management team at Cheetah Mobile. Vincent has more than ten years of experience in financial management, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory compliance. He has worked in China's TMT sector for years and has a proven track record of leading finance functions. We look forward to drawing upon Vincent's vast strategic and financial expertise as we remain focused on connecting our over 600 million global mobile MAUs with more personalized and richer content by capitalizing on the emerging artificial intelligence technologies."

Most recently, Mr. Vincent Jiang served as the founder and CEO for a start-up tech company.

Press Release