FQ1 earnings (released March 21) were originally reported as $130.8M or $0.56 per share. Since then, events in a court case from 2008 has Lennar believing it appropriate to book a one-time $140M charge - the high end of the expected liability associated with the litigation.

In addition to the charge, the company for $114M will purchase the property which is the subject of the case.

As a result, FQ1 earnings are now $38.1M or $0.16 per share.

Source: Press Release