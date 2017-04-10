Geron completes second internal data reviews for Imetelstat trials; shares ahead 16% premarket

Geron Corporation (GERN) announces that Janssen Research & Development, LLC has completed the second internal data reviews of IMerge and IMbark, the clinical trials of the telomerase inhibitor imetelstat in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and relapsed or refractory myelofibrosis (MF), respectively.

For IMerge, the benefit/risk profile of imetelstat in the treated patients supports continued development in MDS. A data package and proposed trial design refinements are planned to be provided to the FDA.

For IMbark, the current results suggest clinical benefit and a potential overall survival benefit associated with imetelstat treatment in MF; the trial will continue unchanged to evaluate maturing efficacy and safety data, including an assessment of overall survival.

IMerge (NCT02598661) is a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating imetelstat in transfusion dependent patients with Low or Intermediate-1 risk MDS who have relapsed after or are refractory to prior treatment with an erythropoiesis stimulating agent (ESA). The clinical trial is in two parts: Part 1 is a Phase 2, open-label, single-arm design in ~30 patients and Part 2 is designed to be a Phase 3, randomized, controlled trial in ~170 patients. The primary efficacy endpoint is the rate of red blood cell transfusion independence lasting at least 8 weeks. Key secondary endpoints include the rates of red blood cell transfusion independence lasting at least 24 weeks and hematologic improvement. Part 1 of the trial is fully enrolled.

IMbark (NCT02426086) was originally designed as a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate two dose levels of imetelstat (either 4.7 mg/kg or 9.4 mg/kg administered every three weeks) in ~200 patients with Intermediate-2 or High risk MF. The co-primary efficacy endpoints for the trial are spleen response rate (≥35% reduction of spleen volume assessed by imaging) and symptom response rate (50% reduction in Total Symptom Score) at 24 weeks.

The second internal review of IMbark included data from the ~100 patients who were enrolled in the trial, with each dosing arm analyzed separately.

During the next year, Geron expects Janssen to evaluate maturing efficacy and safety data from the trial, including an assessment of overall survival.