Cellular Biomedicine Group and GE Healthcare Life Sciences China announces strategic partnership

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) and GE Healthcare Life Sciences China established a strategic research collaboration to co-develop certain high-quality industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing.

Recently, CBMG announced that its new Zhangjiang facility, together with an expanded Wuxi, and Beijing GMP-facilities, will have a combined 70,000 square feet for development and production. At full production volumes, these facilities could support the treatment of up to 10,000 cancer patients and 10,000 knee osteoarthritis patients per year.

“GE Healthcare‘s selection of our facility to serve as their showcase site in China, credits our GMP stature and capabilities. Our team of scientists has spent years refining our manufacturing process to become one of the very few cell therapy companies with fully in-house integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (NYSE:CMC) processes for clinical grade CAR-T cells, plasmid and viral vectors bank production. We understand that one of the impending barriers to adoption of immuno-oncology and stem cell therapies is the logistics in manufacturing and we look to take an expanded role both domestically and potentially globally. We are pleased to be in a strategic partnership with GE Healthcare (GHCI) and look forward to showcasing our facilities and the mutual benefit this joint laboratory will bring,” commented Tony Liu, Chief Executive Officer, CBMG.

Press Release