Uniti to buy Southern Light for $700M in cash and stock

Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT) agrees to acquire privately-held data transport services provider Southern Light for ~$700M in cash and stock.

UNIT says the deal transforms Uniti Fiber into a more competitive provider of fiber infrastructure solutions, and says Southern Light and the recently acquired Hunt Telecommunications will double Uniti Fiber’s operational network to more than 1M fiber strand miles, and increase Uniti’s aggregate strand miles to more than 4.8M.

Pro forma for both Southern Light and Hunt, the company says Uniti Fiber’s revenues under contract will exceed $1.2B.