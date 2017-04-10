Tesla on track for new high

Piper Jaffray lifts its price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 65% to take it to $368.

The Piper team drove a Tesla for the last seven months as part of its research.

On the delicate topic of valuation, the investment firm thinks a "creative" valuation methodology is needed by investors to be a new buyer of shares.

Piper expects Overweight-rated Tesla to post a loss of $4.83 in FY17 due to Model 3 inefficiencies, but bases its optimism over the longer time frame when Model 3 shipments soar.