Axovant Sciences announces appointment of Dr. David Hung as CEO and expansion of board of directors

Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) appointed David Hung, MD, as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 7. Dr. Hung also joined Axovant's Board of Directors.

Mr. Ramaswamy will continue to serve on Axovant's Board of Directors and will lead parent company and majority owner Roivant Sciences as its full-time Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to this, Dr. Hung was the founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Medivation (MDVN) through its acquisition by Pfizer for ~$14B in September 2016.

The company also announced the appointment of Marion McCourt as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Most recently, Ms. McCourt served as Chief Operating Officer of Medivation from February 2016 through its acquisition by Pfizer.

In addition, the company announced the appointment Kathryn E. Falberg and William Anthony Vernon as independent directors. Ms. Falberg and Mr. Vernon previously served as directors of Medivation through its acquisition by Pfizer.

