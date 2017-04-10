FDA accepts Syros' IND to advance SY-1365 into Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) announces that the FDA accepted the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application to advance SY-1365, its first-in-class selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, into a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumor malignancies, including transcriptionally dependent cancers such as triple negative breast, small cell lung and ovarian cancers. Syros is on track to initiate the Phase 1 trial in Q2.

In this Phase 1 trial, Syros plans to enroll ~70 patients with advanced solid tumors.The trial will test the safety and tolerability of escalating doses of SY-1365, with the goal of establishing a maximum tolerated dose and a recommended Phase 2 dose.