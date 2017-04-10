J.C. Penney has a salon plan

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) plans to rebrand another 50 of its salon locations to The Salon By Instyle.

The company believes the "elevated" salon concept will appeal to younger customers and bring in new traffic.

"Providing customers with a compelling head-to-toe beauty solution is an important differentiator and growth strategy for JCPenney. It gives shoppers more reasons to visit a store and the personal, interactive experience inspires them to spend considerably more than the average customer," says JCP chief merchant John Tighe.

Over time, the company hopes to overhaul all 750 of its salons.

