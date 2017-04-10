Orbital ATK receives $92M in small-caliber ammunition orders from the U.S. army

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) received $92M in small-caliber ammunition orders from the U.S. Army. Orders were placed for 5.56mm and 7.62mm ammunition under Orbital ATK’s supply contract to produce small-caliber ammunition for the U.S. government at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant (Lake City) in Independence, Missouri.

“Orbital ATK is honored to continue our longstanding support of the U.S. Armed Forces and its allies by providing them with reliable, high-quality ammunition,” said Jim Nichols, Vice President and General Manager of Orbital ATK's Small Caliber Systems Division of the Defense Systems Group. “Every member of the Orbital ATK team understands that our nation’s warfighters depend on us to provide the highest quality ammunition possible, and we do not take that responsibility lightly.”

