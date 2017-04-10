Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

STRP +151% on being acquired by AT&T.
CYTX +34% on receiving U.S. FDA Approval for Burn Clinical Trial Related to BARDA Contract.
GERN +21% on announcing completion of second internal data reviews for Imetelstat trials being conducted by Janssen.
AXON +19% on announcing appointment of Dr. David Hung as CEO and Expansion of Board of Directors.
SWFT +19% on announcing guidance for 1Q17.
GSAT +15%
CETX +15% on receiving Multi-million Dollar Order From New Customer.
AKRX +12%.
SMIT +12%.
XCRA +10% on being acquired for approx.$580M by Unic Capital Management Co., Ltd, an Affiliate of Sino IC Capital.
XGTI +7%.