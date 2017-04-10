Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

STRP +151% on being acquired by AT&T.

CYTX +34% on receiving U.S. FDA Approval for Burn Clinical Trial Related to BARDA Contract.

GERN +21% on announcing completion of second internal data reviews for Imetelstat trials being conducted by Janssen.

AXON +19% on announcing appointment of Dr. David Hung as CEO and Expansion of Board of Directors.

SWFT +19% on announcing guidance for 1Q17.

GSAT +15%

CETX +15% on receiving Multi-million Dollar Order From New Customer.

AKRX +12% .

SMIT +12% .

XCRA +10% on being acquired for approx.$580M by Unic Capital Management Co., Ltd, an Affiliate of Sino IC Capital.