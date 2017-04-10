Tetra Tech awarded $240M multiple award U.S. navy remediation contract

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced that Tetra Tech EC was one of six firms selected for a $240M multiple-award contract for environmental remediation of radiological contaminants (RADMAC II) at various Navy and Marine Corps installations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and other locations throughout the United States.

RADMAC II supports the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest and NAVFAC Atlantic areas of responsibility.

“Tetra Tech has supported the U.S. Navy for over four decades, and specifically NAVFAC Southwest, in remediation of radiological contaminants for more than 12 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech’s Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to continue this longstanding partnership with the U.S. Navy to support its critical environmental restoration efforts.”

Press Release