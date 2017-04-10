TherapeuticsMD provides TX-004HR regulatory update; shares down 20% premarket

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD) announces that the Company received a letter from the FDA stating that, as part of the FDA’s ongoing review of the Company’s new drug application (NDA) for TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time.

The FDA previously set a target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) of May 7 to complete the FDA’s review of the NDA.