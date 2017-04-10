ScanSource acquires Kingcom’s channel business to sell Verizon solutions

ScanSource (SCSC) through its subsidiary Intelisys, acquired Kingcom’s channel business assets and associated support organization to sell communication solutions through the Verizon Partner Program (VPP).

This acquisition creates a direct supplier relationship between ScanSource and Verizon, and enables Intelisys to add highly qualified Verizon-focused resources to support its customers.

“As Verizon continues to focus on the channel, it’s imperative our sales partners are ready and able to most effectively sell and support these services offerings,” said Jay Bradley, president of Intelisys.

“Kingcom has done a tremendous job in bringing Verizon’s business services to the channel,” said Janet Schijns, VP Solutions and Sales Channels for Verizon Business Markets.

Press Release