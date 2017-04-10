Sunoco surges on three upgrades following 7-Eleven deal

Sunoco (SUN +1.9% ) jumps past $30 at the open, as three firms have upgraded shares following the $3.3B sale of the majority of its real estate portfolio to 7-Eleven.

Baird upgrades SUN to Outperform from Neutral with a $36 price target, up from $28, as it now sees a “reasonable path” for SUN to cover its distribution; the firm also sees the deal as a precursor for SUN to “move back into its parents basement" - i.e., a roll-up of SUN into Energy Transfer Partners (ETP -0.1% ).

Jefferies raises shares to Hold from Underperform with a $29 target, up from $20, saying SUN should be able to delever and execute a significant unit buyback but still struggles to see how SUN achieves 4.5x-4.75x leverage and 1.1x coverage targets without “additional measures."

On Friday, Barclays upgraded SUN to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $35 price target.