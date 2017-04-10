Intellipharmaceutics announces patent litigation by Purdue against Rexista

Intellipharmaceutics International (NASDAQ:IPCI) announces that Purdue Pharma L.P., Purdue Pharmaceuticals L.P., The P.F. Laboratories (collectively, “Purdue”), Rhodes Technologies, and Grünenthal GmbH (collectively, “plaintiffs”) have commenced patent infringement proceedings against the Company in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in respect of the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) filing for its Rexista product candidate (abuse-deterrent oxycodone hydrochloride extended release tablets) with the FDA.

Intellipharmaceutics had previously filed its NDA for its Rexista product candidate which allowed the company to refer data from Purdue’s OxyContin extended release oxycodone hydrochloride then in the market in the U.S. The Company then certified to the FDA that it believed that Rexista would not infringe any of the sixteen patents owned by one or more of the plaintiffs, or that such patents are invalid, and it so notified the plaintiffs of such certification. On April 7, the plaintiffs filed the above-noted legal proceedings, alleging that Rexista infringes six out of the sixteen patents.

By reason of the commencement of these legal proceedings, the FDA is stayed for 30 months from granting final approval to the Company’s Rexista abuse-deterrent oxycodone.