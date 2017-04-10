Colossal merger shakes up trucking

Swift Transportation (SWFT +21.3% ) and Knight Transportation (KNX +11.7% ) rattled the trucking sector today with their plan to merge into a new company called Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings.

The new entity is expected to have an implied enterprise value of ~$6B and see accretive benefits immediately to EPS from shared costs.

The executive team will be led by Kevin Knight as Executive Chairman and Dave Jackson as CEO, both from Knight Transportation.

Aegis Capital thinks Knight is getting a good deal (46% of equity for 66% of the combined EBITDA).