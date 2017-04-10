FDA continues partial clinical hold for Repros Therapeutics' fibroids drug

Repros Therapeutics (RPRX +7.2% ) discloses that the FDA will continue a partial clinical hold for the company's Proellex drug for uterine fibroids, or tumors in the uterus; shares resume trading after a halt began before the open.

RPRX says the FDA plans to consult with its liver experts about the liver toxicity that has been previously experienced with the drug; RPRX expects to submit additional information and a proposed clinical protocol within a month.

The FDA has previously put development programs for Proellex on clinical holds because of safety concerns.