Monster Digital announces expansion into Canada

Monster Digital (MSDI +1.7% ) announced an exclusive partnership with Curve Distribution to distribute Monster Digital products in Canada.

As per the agreement, Curve will distribute Monster Digital's entire line of action cameras, Monster Digital's HD and HD Plus camera sets, Monster Digital's single lens 360 and dual lens virtual reality camera sets and Monster Digital's virtual reality headset and virtual reality headset with audio.

The expansion into Canada is part of Monster Digital's growing international presence. Recently, Monster Digital also began offering products in Mexico and expansion into more international markets is anticipated in the coming months.

Press Release