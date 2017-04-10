J.M. Smucker dips after Morgan Stanley warns on pricing

Morgan Stanley cites pricing pressure from Wal-Mart in lowering J.M. Smucker (SJM -0.9% ) to an Underweight rating from Equal Weight.

"Walmart comprises ~22% of sales across our coverage, a figure that has increased in recent years even as the retailer’s total grocery sales have grown at an even faster 4% CAGR. With Food margins expected to expand meaningfully, we believe this only enhances Walmart’s negotiating leverage going forward. SJM, Dean Foods, and General Mills are most at risk in the current environment," warns MS.

The firm slides its price target on SJM down to $126.

Shares of J.M. Smucker are level from where they stood a year ago.