Goldman neutral on lodging names as better demand balanced out by supply growth

Stephen Grambling and team initiate the lodging REITs with a neutral view, expecting accelerating RevPAR growth this year, but supply poised to ramp up in 2018.

Sunstone Hotel (SHO +0.6% ) is started with a Sell rating and $13 price target ( 15% downside ) as it's in the bottom quintile in a number of metrics.

DiamondRock (DRH +1.7% ), LaSalle (LHO +1.1% ), and Pebblebrook (PEB +0.9% ) are started with Neutral ratings.

The team also swaps Marriott International (MAR +0.2% ) out of the Conviction List for Hilton Worldwide (HLT +1% ) - with more upside seen for HLT after recent underperformance.

Host Hotels (HST +1% ) is boosted to Neutral from Sell as its valuation is now below the historical average.

