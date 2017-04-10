Goldman neutral on lodging names as better demand balanced out by supply growth

Stephen Grambling and team initiate the lodging REITs with a neutral view, expecting accelerating RevPAR growth this year, but supply poised to ramp up in 2018.
Sunstone Hotel (SHO +0.6%) is started with a Sell rating and $13 price target (15% downside) as it's in the bottom quintile in a number of metrics.
DiamondRock (DRH +1.7%), LaSalle (LHO +1.1%), and Pebblebrook (PEB +0.9%) are started with Neutral ratings.
The team also swaps Marriott International (MAR +0.2%) out of the Conviction List for Hilton Worldwide (HLT +1%) - with more upside seen for HLT after recent underperformance.
Host Hotels (HST +1%) is boosted to Neutral from Sell as its valuation is now below the historical average.
Source: Bloomberg