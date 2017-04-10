CenturyLink wins $6M GSA contract

CenturyLink (CTL +1.1% ) recently won a contract to provide a hosted contact center and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service to the General Services Administration's (GSA) Federal Acquisition Service (NYSEARCA:FAS).

The contract, which was awarded via GSA's IT Schedule 70, is valued at $1.3M for the first year with four one-year options, for a total value of more than $6M.

"We look forward to providing GSA's Federal Acquisition Service with our innovative hosted VoIP services that will help them modernize and transform their legacy voice systems," said CenturyLink Senior Vice President and General Manager - Federal Solutions Erich Sanchack. "CenturyLink's VoIP service provides government agencies with an affordable, modern solution that accelerates agencies' digital transformation, connects them to their stakeholders and maximizes commercial best practices."

Press Release