Healthcare IPOs to watch

A couple of companies have filed for IPOs in the healthcare sector.

Chemotherapy specialist UroGen Pharma (URGN) plans to raise up to $50M through the issuance of new shares. No pricing terms were announced in the filing by the Israel-based company.

Urogen's F-1 description: "We believe that MitoGel, our novel sustained-release RTGel-based formulation of MMC, has the potential to become the first FDA-approved drug for the treatment of low-grade UTUC and to serve as a first-line chemoablation agent, sparing patients from repeated tumor resection surgical procedures and potentially reducing the need for kidney and upper urothelial tract removal."

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) seeks to raise $100M in its launch.

Biohaven's S-1 description: "We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Our product candidates are small molecules based on two distinct mechanistic platforms—calcitonin gene-related peptide, or CGRP, receptor antagonists and glutamate modulators—which we believe have the potential to significantly alter existing treatment approaches across a diverse set of neurological indications with high unmet need in both large markets and orphan indications. "