Elio Motors signs agreement with AISIN Group

Elio Motors (OTCQX:ELIO -2.5% ) announced that AISIN Group was selected to supply transmissions for the Elio.

"The AISIN transmissions will play a key role in meeting several of our goals, including cost, fuel efficiency, and performance," said Paul Elio, founder and CEO of Elio Motors. "In addition, having AISIN as part of our world-class team underscores Elio Motors' ability to attract leading suppliers to move this project forward. Cementing our relationship with AISIN is another major milestone in our development."

"The Elio engineering team searched long and hard for the perfect fit to our IAV/Elio engine," said Jeff Johnston VP of Engineering, Elio Motors, "We needed both the best quality and performance fit for our system, and a partner that could meet our anticipated demand and AISIN fits those criteria well." He added, "AISIN's production capabilities and engineering expertise will have long-term benefits to Elio Motors and its customers."

