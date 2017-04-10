Fox opens investigation into O'Reilly harassment claims

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX +0.5% , FOXA +0.7% ) is opening a probe into sexual-harassment claims against star show host Bill O'Reilly, according to a plaintiff's lawyer.

The company says it's keeping law firm Paul Weiss to look into "these serious matters." That firm had worked on a probe connected to now-ousted Fox News chief Roger Ailes and its engagement with the network hadn't yet finished.

Now it will look into a situation in which five women were reportedly paid a total of $13M by some combination of O'Reilly, Fox News or the parent company due to sexual-harassment claims leveled against O'Reilly.

Meanwhile, the count of advertisers who are suspending ads on The O'Reilly Factor has grown to 60.

