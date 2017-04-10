GB Sciences partners with Kush Cups

GB Sciences (OTCQB:GBLX) and Arizona-based Kush Cups signed an agreement Tuesday to produce cannabis-infused products in the state of Nevada.

GB Sciences utilizes advanced propagation technology, raw tissue, and grows in medical-grade clean rooms, so that the venture is ensured of consistent cannabis ingredients for its infused products.

Said GB Sciences CEO John Poss. "Our partnership is positioned for maximum impact in the Nevada market. It is the first major step in our strategy to be a trusted ingredient in leading brands of infused products and therapies."

Press Release