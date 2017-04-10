Total signs deal with Algeria's Sonatrach, settles earlier disputes

Total (TOT -0.4% ) and Algerian state-owned energy company Sonatrach say they have signed a new deal to strengthen their existing partnership and agreed to settle earlier disputes.

The companies say the new deal will allow them to expand their partnership on new upstream projects, with a new contractual framework for the Timimoun project, as well as continued joint operations for the Tin Fouye Tebenkort gas field.

In earlier disputes between the companies, TOT had sought arbitration against Algeria for changing profit-sharing terms on oil and gas contracts in the mid-2000s.