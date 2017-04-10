Macellum presses for board represenation at Citi Trends

Macellum issues a proxy statement to shareholders of Citi Trends (CTRN +0.5% ) to go along with its nomination of two members to the company's board.

A lettter sent by Macellum expresses the activist firm's belief that the CTRN board should not be allowed to complete its fourth search for a new CEO in eight years without a refresh of members.

Macellum also wants Citi Trend to explore all strategic alternatives to maximize the value of the stock.

Earlier today, Citi Trends announced an expanded capital return plan.

Source: Press Release