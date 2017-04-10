CNH Industrial announces closing of $500M notes

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI -1.1% ) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CNH Industrial Capital LLC, has completed its previously announced offering of $500M in aggregate principal amount of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2022, issued at par.

Net proceeds of ~$496M will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including, among other things, the purchase of receivables or other assets in the ordinary course of business. The net proceeds may also be applied to repay CNH Industrial Capital LLC's indebtedness as it becomes due.

The notes will pay interest semi-annually on April 5 and October 5 of each year, beginning on October 5, 2017, and are guaranteed by CNH Industrial Capital America LLC and New Holland Credit Company, LLC, each a wholly owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial Capital LLC.

The notes will mature on April 5, 2022.

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, BNP Paribas Securities Corp. and Goldman, Sachs & Co. acted as joint book-running managers.

