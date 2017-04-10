Enterprise Products to build new NGL pipeline from Permian to Mont Belvieu

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +0.5% ) announces plans to build a 571-mile pipeline to transport natural gas liquids from the Permian Basin to its natural gas liquids fractionation and storage complex in Mont Belvieu, Tex.

EPD says the Shin Oak NGL pipeline will have an initial design capacity of 250K bbl/day, expandable to 600K bbl/day, and is expected to be in service by Q2 2019; the cost of the project is not revealed.

The Mont Belvieu NGL complex already is the largest of its kind in the world with 670K bbl/day of NGL fractionation capability, and EPD is building a ninth fractionator that will increase capacity by 85K bbl/day following its expected completion in Q2 2018.