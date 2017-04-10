Rio Tinto says it paid $4B in 2016 taxes, royalties

Rio Tinto (RIO +0.7% ) says it paid $4B in taxes and royalties globally in 2016, a 12% Y/Y decline that primarily reflected lower earnings.

In the report, Rio said it had reduced the number of entities registered in so-called tax havens to 12, but was still engaged in discussions with the Australian Tax Office over use of marketing hubs in tax-friendly Singapore.

Rio's release of its annual tax transparency report comes as the ATO issued amended income tax assessments for the company last week covering 2010-13 and ordered Rio to pay additional tax of A$379M (US$284M) plus A$68M in interest for the period due to its use of the Singapore hubs.