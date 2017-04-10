Dish Network +1.4% following AT&T/STRP deal

Dish Network (DISH +1.4% ) is on the move alongside Globalstar (GSAT +0.9% ) (but both well off their session highs) after AT&T agreed to pay more than a 160% premium to buy Straight Path Communications.

Like Globalstar, Dish has unused wireless spectrum.

Late last week, UFP's Stephane Mardel suggested Dish could be worth as much as $95 per share (vs. the current low $60s) to Verizon and T-Mobile. Even on a standalone basis, Dish is worth $82, says Mardel.

Previously: Globalstar up 15% in wake of AT&T-Straight Path deal (April 10)