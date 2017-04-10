Piper Jaffray survey shows more teens than ever plan to go iPhone

Piper Jaffray sees a positive data point for the iPhone 7 and 8 (AAPL +0.2%) in a survey that shows a record 81% of teens expect their next phone to be one of Apple's models.
That's up from last fall's 79% and the highest it's seen, Piper says. More than three-quarters of teens in the survey say they own an iPhone now.
The Apple Watch is having a tougher go with teens: Fitbit (FIT +3.4%) takes 71% of the vote as favorite fitness band, vs. 10% for Apple, and only about 13% of polled teens expect to buy an Apple Watch in the next six months.