First Financial Northwest Bank acquires Four Bank Branches

First Financial Northwest FFNW -4.7% entered into a definitive agreement to purchase four branches located in Snohomish and King Counties.

The Bank will assume certain liabilities, including checking, savings, IRAs and CDs belonging to households and small business customers who live in the local area and will not acquire any loans as part of the transaction.

The Bank will assume approx. $102M in deposits as of December 31, 2016, for a premium of 3.125%.

The Bank will open two additional branches at Crossroads area of Bellevue, Washington and Downtown Bothell, Washington.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.