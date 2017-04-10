Reuters: Petronas pitching $1B stake in Malaysian offshore gas project

Malaysia's Petronas is seeking buyers for a ~$1B stake in a prized upstream local gas project to a dozen or so potential bidders including Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Thailand's PTT and Japanese companies, Reuters reports.

Petronas is looking for partners who can bring the technology and capabilities to explore, develop and efficiently operate the various fields and opportunities in the SK316 offshore gas block, according to the report.

Petronas is said to have begun providing financial and operational data to the companies and expects to receive bids over the next few weeks.