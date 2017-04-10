Samsung: Galaxy S8 preorders running ahead of last year

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) says preorders for the Galaxy S8 are running ahead of those for last year's S7, in a hint that the company may be leaving behind a battery-fire scandal that dinged its reputation.

The company notes double-digit growth and says the larger model of the phone is proving more popular so far.

That points the way to a screen-size battle between the two leading high-end smartphones, as Apple's plans for an upcoming iPhone reportedly focus on an edge-to-edge screen with no bezel.

Samsung pulled the Galaxy Note 7 line after a series of battery fires that it found were caused by irregular sizes and other manufacturing problems.

Previously, Canaccord Genuity predicted Apple would extend its market share in part due to Samsung's issues with the Galaxy Note 7.