Fox News names Listerman chief financial officer amid payments probe

Fox News (FOX +0.2% , FOXA +0.6% ) has named Amy Listerman to the post of chief financial officer and executive VP of finance and accounting.

She had previously been senior VP and CFO of ad sales at Scripps Networks Interactive, as well as head of advertising sales data strategy.

She'll take over May 1 and replace Mark Krantz, who retired last August and, Jon Lafayette notes, is reportedly getting immunity in exchange for cooperating with investigators looking into accounting for payments in sexual harassment cases against the network.