Nvidia -1.6% as BMO sees steeper graphics card decline

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is off 1.6% as BMO Capital Markets notes its manufacturer checks show graphics cards dropping 16% Q/Q in calendar Q1, a steeper decline than the 6% average.

"We believe this represents weakness in the channel versus the super-charged growth we have seen in the past several quarters, particularly for Nvidia's graphics business," notes analyst Ambrish Srivastava.

Srivastava reiterated an Underperform rating and $85 price target, implying 14% downside from current pricing.

Last week, Pacific Crest downgraded shares to Underweight (with a $105.15 price target), and Canaccord Genuity lowered its price target to $125 (but with a Buy rating). Meanwhile, Citigroup (Buy) set its price target at $145, implying 47% upside.

