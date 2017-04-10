WWE sets deal to livecast key programs in Japan

WWE (WWE -0.7% ) will make its flagship television programs available live in Japan via a deal with DAZN.

Live-streaming of three hours of Raw and two hours of SmackDown start tomorrow at 9 a.m. with the broadcast of Raw. SmackDown will follow on Wednesday mornings in Japan.

DAZN's customers will also get the programs via video on demand, and soon will get other WWE content on the network. It's been building coverage of international sports including La Liga, Bundesliga, Major League Baseball, Formula One and UFC.