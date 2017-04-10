SunPower says solar installation starts at new Toyota North America HQ

SunPower (SPWR +10.7% ) is surging after saying it started work on an 8.79 MW solar system at Toyota's (TM +0.2% ) new North American headquarters in Plano, Tex.

Once complete later this year, the project will be nearly 1 MW larger than its initial plan as well as being the largest corporate office on-site solar installation in Texas among non-utility companies.

As a result of 14 years of partnership, SPWR solar power systems are operating at U.S. Toyota facilities in West Caldwell, N.J., Ontario, Calif., and Torrance, Calif.