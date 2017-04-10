Reuters: Pentagon wants 5%-7% price savings for Lockheed's F-35 program

Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.3% ) and the U.S. Defense Department could trim at least 5% off the price of F-35 fighter jets in their upcoming annual purchase contract, as the standard version of the plane heads toward a price of less than $80M, Reuters reports.

Current negotiations are for a batch of ~130 planes, and the talks could shave 5%-7%, or $660M, from the ~100 standard takeoff and landing "A-model" jets for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. allies, according to the report.

Pres. Trump and other U.S. officials have criticized the F-35 program for delays and cost overruns, but the price per jet has steadily declined in recent years as production increases.