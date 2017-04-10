Report: Google investing $876M into LG to secure phone OLED supply

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is offering a facility investment of 1T Korean won (about $876M) into LG Display's (LPL +0.3% ) flexible organic light-emitting diode displays, according to a report in South Korea's Electronic Times.

The purpose is to secure supply to be used on Google's next-gen Pixel phone, according to a Google translation of the report. Display supply issues crimped order fulfillment when the Pixel's first release proved to be very popular with buyers in the fall.

Google won't require proprietary lines, and the investment size could end up even higher, the report says.