Gartner expects global IT spending to grow +1.4% in 2017

Gartner forecasts global IT spending to grow 1.4% (Y/Y) in 2017 at $3.5T. This growth rate is down from the previous quarter's forecast of 2.7%, due in part to the rising U.S. dollar.

IT spending forecast by category: Data Center Systems +0.3%, Enterprise Software +5.5%, Devices +1.7%, IT Services +2.3%, Communications Services -0.3%.

"The strong U.S. dollar has cut $67B out of our 2017 IT spending forecast, We expect these currency headwinds to be a drag on earnings of U.S.-based multinational IT vendors through 2017". says Gartner research VP John-David Lovelock.

