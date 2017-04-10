U.S. teen trends to watch

Piper Jaffray surveyed U.S. teenagers to see what's hot and what's not.

Positive trends were reported for Apple (previous coverage), Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) -- while Pandora Media (NYSE:P) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) didn't hold up as well in this year's polling.

Food consisted of 24% of a teen's budget to top the 19% spent on clothes. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Chick-fil-A both held double-digit "mindshare" in the new survey. Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) snagged the third place position for favorite restaurant chain. Piper analyst Nicole Regan Miller says McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) remained "generally strong" - while Five Guys and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) moved up.

Forget about fashion, say teens. Under Armour (NYSE:UA), Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS), Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), The North Face (NYSE:VFC), Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) and Vineyard Vines all lost relevancy compared to a year ago. In perhaps a surprise, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) shot up over the last year in teen footwear mindshare in comparison to Nike (NYSE:NKE), scoring especially well with young women.

Heads up GameStop (NYSE:GME) as the highest percentage of teens ever said they plan to download games digitally.

Not a shocker to parents, but Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) topped out the list of favorite ways for a teen to consumer video and Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) was the top ranking social media platform. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the favorite website of a stunning 43% of all teenagers to easily outdistance second-ranking site Nike, which was named by 5%.