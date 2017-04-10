IranAir may get first Boeing jet a year sooner than planned

Iran may receive its first new Boeing (BA -0.3% ) jetliner a year earlier than expected under a deal to take jets originally bought by cash-strapped Turkish Airlines, Reuters reports, citing Iranian media and industry sources.

IranAir was expected to receive the first of 80 aircraft ordered from Boeing in April 2018, but at least one brand-new aircraft is reported to be sitting unused because it is no longer needed by the Turkish carrier; Boeing reportedly is in talks to release at least one 777-300ER originally built for the Turkish carrier, which is deferring deliveries due to weaker traffic following last year's failed coup attempt in Turkey.

The 777 would be the first new U.S.-built jet delivered to Iran since the country's 1979 revolution.