ComScore expands measurement platform with Twitter capabilities

ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is adding metrics to measure Twitter ads to its flagship validated Campaign Essentials tracking offering.

The company says vCE in America will soon incorporate measures such as demographics, reach, frequency and GRPs, and that similar reporting will be available later this year for Spain, Canada and the UK.

That follows a number of changes to vCE, including expanded reporting, third-party accreditation and ad-fraud prevention.

ComScore will use a proprietary engine built into vCE to do brand-safety reporting on ad campaigns at YouTube -- under fire recently for what advertisers say were inappropriate ad placements.